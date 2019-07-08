Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide In Delhi Hotel

No suicide note was found from the spot, the police said (Representational)

A woman in her early 20's allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at a hotel in Central Delhi's Paharganj on Sunday, the police said.

The police were informed about the incident at around 4 pm, they said.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel along with her male friend.

After a fight between the two, her friend left the room.

After a while, she called him couple of times but he didn't attend the call. When her friend returned, he found the door of the hotel room locked from inside.

The door was then forced open and the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan, a senior police officer said.

However, no suicide note was found from the spot, the police said, adding further investigation is on.

