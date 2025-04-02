Advertisement
Mumbai Woman, 20, Dies By Jumping Off From 14-Storey Building

No suicide note was found but the police found her diary where she had given a hint about suicidal thoughts, the official said.

Mumbai:

A 20-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping off a 14-storey building in Dadar area here, police said on Wednesday. Zana Sethia, a third-year B Com student, allegedly jumped off the terrace of Techno Heights building in Hindu Colony on Tuesday evening, an official said.

She lived with her parents on the eighth floor of the same building, he said.

On Tuesday evening Sethia and two of her friends who visited her frequently went to the terrace, and suddenly she jumped off before the other two could do anything, the official said. She was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

No suicide note was found but the police found her diary where she had given a hint about suicidal thoughts, the official said.

According to her friends, she was suffering from depression after a failed love affair.

An 'accidental death report' was registered at Matunga police station and a probe was underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

