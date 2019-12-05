Woman, 22, Allegedly Sexually Asaulted By Auto Rickshaw Driver In Delhi

A case was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station, police said (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, had fled with the woman's mobile phone. He has now been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on December 2.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, stated that at about 10 pm, she hired an auto rickshaw from Rajendra Place.

On the way, the driver stopped the auto rickshaw at an isolated location and tried to sexually assault her. When the woman resisted, the driver fled with her mobile phone, the officer said.

The woman reported the matter to the police and a case was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

Both the vehicle and the victim's mobile phone have been recovered, she added.