"Will Continue To Work With Dedication", Say Delhi IAS Officers The officers said that they look forward to "concrete interventions" for their security and dignity.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi IAS officers are at the heart of a huge stand-off between AAP government and LG Anil Baijal. New Delhi: IAS officers of the Delhi government today welcomed Arvind Kejriwal's assurance that he would ensure their safety, saying they were open to formal discussions with the Chief Minister on the matter.



The officers said that they look forward to "concrete interventions" for their security and dignity, a move that may break the four-month-long impasse between the AAP dispensation and the bureaucrats following an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some ruling party MLAs at the Chief Minister's residence in February.



The association of officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories) cadre said that they continue to be at work with "full dedication" and "vigour".



"#DelhiAtWork #NoToStrike Officers of GNCTD



"We look forward to concrete interventions for our security & dignity. We are open to formal discussions with Hon'ble CM on this matter," it said.



Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday, assured bureaucrats that he would use all the powers and resources at his command to ensure their safety and security and called them a part of his family.



Mr Kejriwal had tweeted, "I am told that IAS Officers Association has expressed concerns about their safety in a press conference today. I wish to assure them that I will ensure their safety and security with all powers and resources available at my command. It is my duty."



Arvind Kejriwal, along with his colleagues, stayed put



Mr Kejriwal had said that he and his colleagues would not leave the LG's office until their demands were met. However, the IAS officers maintained that the bureaucrats were not on strike.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been on a hunger strike since June 13 at the LG's office, was today taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated, Mr Kejriwal said.



Later in the day, Mr Sisodia tweeted, "Happy for discussions with our officers. Del govt committed to provide them safe n secure environment. However, LG is head of both "services" and "security". So, meeting shud take place in his presence so that assurances related to those subjects cud be given (sic)."



"Thats precisely why we have been sitting at Raj Niwas for so many days requesting Hon'ble LG to call all stakeholders and end this impasse (sic)," he said in another tweet.



Health Minister



According to the AAP government, the IAS officers have been on "strike" and were boycotting meetings with ministers since the alleged assault on the Chief Secretary.





