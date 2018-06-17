Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain On Fast Over Standoff With Lt Governor Hospitalised, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday over the Aam Aadmi Party government's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been hospitalised for his deteriorating health condition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted late on Sunday. The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.
The sit-in protest by Mr Kejriwal and his colleagues in the waiting room of Mr Baijal's office in Delhi, which began a day before Mr Jain and Education Minister Manish Sisodia started their fast, entered the seventh day on Sunday. The AAP leaders have been on protest demanding that Mr Baijal ask the Delhi bureaucrats to end what they call an "illegal strike" and approve their doorstep ration delivery scheme.
Mr Jain's health summary that he tweeted this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 mg/dL and ketone level in urine was large. The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.