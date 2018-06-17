Not On Strike, Being Victimised, Delhi's IAS Officers Tell Media

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of backing what he called the "strike" by the IAS officers.
CommentsHis government says work has been suffering for the last four months since the officers won't meet ministers or attend their phone calls. In his tweets, Mr Kejriwal has dared PM Narendra Modi to continue the work of the Central government even for a day in this fashion.
Calling the allegations "completely false and baseless", the officers said they were carrying out inspections. "No officer is on strike or slowing down work... we are working on holidays as well. "We are not on strike," an officer said.
"We are completely apolitical, neutral... Governments come and go but we work with all with equal dedication. We are only answerable to the law and constitution," said IAS officer Manisha Saxena.