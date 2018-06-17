Not On Strike, Being Victimised, Delhi's IAS Officers Tell Media

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of backing what he called the "strike" by the IAS officers.

Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2018 16:45 IST
IAS officers have levelled the allegations by AAP government as "completely false and baseless".

New Delhi:  The IAS officers of Delhi, who are at the heart of a huge stand-off between the elected government of Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Centre's representative in Delhi, today held an unprecedented press conference to allege that they were being victimised in a political battle.

His government says work has been suffering for the last four months since the officers won't meet ministers or attend their phone calls. In his tweets, Mr Kejriwal has dared PM Narendra Modi to continue the work of the Central government even for a day in this fashion.
 
Calling the allegations "completely false and baseless", the officers said they were carrying out inspections. "No officer is on strike or slowing down work... we are working on holidays as well. "We are not on strike," an officer said.

"We are completely apolitical, neutral... Governments come and go but we work with all with equal dedication. We are only answerable to the law and constitution," said IAS officer Manisha Saxena.

