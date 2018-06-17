AAP March Live Updates: Prohibitory Orders Enforced For March To Prime Minister's Office

AAP leader and workers had also held a protest outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office. (File)

16:35 (IST) What Happened With Chief Secretary Can Happen To Anyone Of Us: IAS Association



The IAS association says it is being victimised for political purposes. On the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the association said they are observing 5 minutes of silence to everyday will continue doing so.

16:26 (IST) We Are Being Targeted, Misinformation Is Being Spread: IAS Association



Accused by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being on strike, the IAS association says that no bureaucrat is not on strike, and they are attending all meetings. "We are working on holidays as well," the association said in a press briefing.





A week after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and three of his ministers began a sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor's Raj Niwas, the Aam Aadmi Party has planned a march from Mandi House in New Delhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Delhi police has claimed that it has not received permission for a march and has imposed prohibitory orders in the residential areas. Also, exits of metro stations such as Patel Chowk, Udgyog Bhavan, Central Secretariat and Lok Kalyan Marg have been shut on orders of Delhi Police.The chief minister has accused the centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of backing a four month-strike by IAS officers, who are protesting against the Kejriwal government. Mr Kerjiwal and his ministers have sought and end to the strike as well as approval for a new doorstep delivery of services scheme.The sit-in began on June 11 when Chief Minister went to the Raj Niwas in the evening, along with his Deputy Manish Sisodia, and two other ministers, Gopal Rai and Satyendra Jain. Mr Jain began an indefinite fast.Chief Ministers of four non-BJP ruled states have backed Mr Kejriwal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her counterparts from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala planned to meet Mr Kejriwal at the Raj Niwas but were denied permission.