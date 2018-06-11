Arvind Kejriwal On Protest Again, This Time In Lt Governor's Waiting Room Arvind Kejriwal is demanding action against IAS officers who boycotted work and approval for the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

Barely a month after a sit-in protest outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's home, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is back. Ministers in tow, Mr Kejriwal turned up at the doorstep of Mr Baijal this afternoon with a wishlist. He has refused to leave till the Lieutenant Governor signs on the dotted line. The Chief Minister seeks approval for the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations, and action against IAS officers who have been boycotting work for the last four months.Mr Baijal, AAP said, has refused to take action. The party also tweeted a photo of the Chief Minister, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, sitting in the LG's waiting room.Last month, Mr Kejriwal went to meet Mr Baijal to discuss the row over installation of closed-circuit television cameras in Delhi. The Lieutenant Governor, who had agreed to meet only Mr Kejriwal and his deputy, refused to meet the full delegation. Mr Kejriwal then sat on a 'dharna' near the LG's office with his party leaders and cabinet colleagues.It was his first street protest after returning to power in February 2015. Mr Kejriwal says the IAS officers of Delhi has been on an "illegal strike" for t he last four months. "As per law, the IAS cannot go on strike. There is no reason for the strike, they don't have any demand," news agency IANS has quoted him as saying.