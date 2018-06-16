Mamata Banerjee Denied Permission To Meet Arvind Kejriwal By Lt Governor Mamata Banerjee had pledged her support to Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week, appealing to the centre to resolve the problem "immediately".

Share EMAIL PRINT Ms Banerjee is in Delhi to attend a Niti Aayog meeting on Sunday (File) New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has denied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee permission to meet her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who is on a sit-in protest at Mr Baijal's house for the sixth day today.



This is getting more and more bizarre, tweeted Mr Kejriwal who has been on dharna at the Raj Niwas since Monday evening, along with three ministers --- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, demanding that the "strike" by IAS officers in Delhi be called off.



Ms Banerjee had pledged her support to Mr Kejriwal earlier this week, appealing to the centre to resolve the problem "immediately".



"Elected Chief Minister must get due respect. May I appeal to the government of India and the LG to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer", Ms Banerjee had tweeted on Wednesday.



Ms Banerjee is in Delhi to attend a Niti Aayog meeting on Sunday.



