On Day 3 Of Arvind Kejriwal Sit-In Protest, Support From Mamata Banerjee

Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal and three Delhi ministers have been on dharna at Lt Governor's house since Monday New Delhi: As the sit-in protest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet colleagues at Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal's house entered the third day, several regional parties, including the Trinamool Congress backed the protest.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the centre to resolve the problem "immediately".



"Elected Chief Minister must get due respect. May I appeal to the government of India and the LG to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer", tweeted Ms Banerjee.



Mr Kejriwal says many of his government's initiatives for the people of Delhi have been affected as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have not been attending meetings called by ministers or taking calls to protest an alleged assault of Delhi's Chief Secretary four months ago.



The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues met Mr Baijal on Monday evening and have since



Showing his support to Mr Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice President Jayant Chaudhary called the situation a "governance failure".



"The officers appointed by the government are not even able to find five minutes in three days for the Chief Minister who is elected by the people? This cannot be possible without the support of the Central government", tweeted Mr Chaudhary.



The AAP government that has had major disagreements with Mr Baijal over several issues has demanded that Delhi be given the status of a state, which would entitle it to control over the police and land.



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker Manoj Jha who met senior AAP leaders said his party supported Mr Kejriwal's demand for full statehood to Delhi.



"The people of Delhi deserve better than a handicapped government and a truncated verdict. Delhi's mandate must be respected," said Mr Jha.



Mr Kejriwal has said the protest to ensure that Delhi's citizens get better services will continue.



"Centre is insulting the people of Delhi who elected Delhi govt. People will decide", tweeted Mr Kejriwal.



