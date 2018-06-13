Arvind Kejriwal's Protest Enters Day 3, Manish Sisodia Begins Indefinite Fast Arvind Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia has started an indefinite fast along with fellow protester Satyendar Jain.

Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers spent another night at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's waiting room. New Delhi: Highlights BJP to protest at Arvind Kejriwal's house; flag water, power crisis BJP and Congress have called Mr Kejriwal's protest a "drama" Mr Kejriwal says he is protesting "4-month-long strike" by IAS officers



The opposition BJP, however, has planned a rally to Mr Kejriwal's house to flag the power and water scarcity in Delhi.



Mr Kejriwal's protest over what he calls a four-month-long "strike" by Delhi's IAS officers, has pitched archrivals BJP and the Congress on the same side. Both parties have termed his "dharna" a "drama" and a "mockery of democracy".



Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took to social media to criticise Mr Kejriwal, tweeting, "Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama (sic)".



Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, "Is it not Kalyug, that a chief minister whose attendance in the Delhi assembly is just 10 per cent and who does not go to his office, is complaining of non-cooperation of IAS officers".



