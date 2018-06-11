"PM's Office Unleashing Central Agencies Against AAP": Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to "defame" and implicate AAP leaders in "wrong cases"

Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal alleged that CBI, ACB are "randomly picking files" to frame AAP leaders. New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the centre of "unleashing" the lieutenant governor, IAS officers and government agencies on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to stall its functioning. He said that agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) are "randomly picking files" to frame him.



The AAP chief also alleged during a press conference today that officers, who have been boycotting meetings with Delhi ministers for four months after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, are being "threatened" into continuing their strike.



Calling the strike illegal, Mr Kejriwal said, "The strike is being orchestrated by the PMO and coordinated by the L-G (Anil Baijal). As per the law, the IAS cannot go on strike. There is no reason for the strike, they don't have any demand."



He also said that the officials he spoke to told him that they were under "pressure from the LG's office".



Mr Kejriwal also alleged that there was an attempt to "defame" and implicate AAP leaders in "wrong cases" and said the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Branch have registered 14 cases against AAP ministers and their relatives since February 2015 when the AAP government was formed, but there hasn't been a single arrest since.



In a tweet on Saturday, he alleged that the "CBI reports directly to Amit Shah. I want to ask Amit Shah to tell us the fate of so many cases already going on in CBI against Manish Sisodia and Satinder Jain before starting new cases".



"Cases have been registered against me, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain. I want to know what happened to all these cases. No one has been arrested in these cases. Why don't central agencies first arrest us in such cases?" he said.



Alleging "witch hunt", he said Delhi government officials are being "harassed" and "abused openly", he claimed. Why has the CBI started investigating mohalla clinics, summoning various officials? he asked.



"Now, CBI starts investigating moh clinics-takes 3 lac pages incl all patients prescriptions. All CDMOs, 2 Addl Dirs, Project Dir, Addl secy, OSD to Dir n many other officers summoned. Modi ji, delhi ke moh clinics band karwane ke bajaye poore desh mein moh clinic kholiye (Instead of closing down mohalla clinics, open these facilities all over the country)," he tweeted on Saturday.



He also said he will put out in public domain the list of "all files sought by PM's CBI n LG's ACB. PM n LG shud explain reasons for seeking those files. Else they shud apologise to Delhiites for this witch hunting exercise".



(With inputs from agencies)



