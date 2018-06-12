Arvind Kejriwal's Video Message For Delhi, From Lt Governor's House

One of the three ministers accompanying him, Satyendra Jain, has started an indefinite fast, Mr Kejriwal tweeted this morning. "Struggle continues," he said in another tweet, indicating that he was not about to leave.
"We are not sitting here for ourselves. We are sitting here for you (Delhiites) and for schools, water, mohalla clinics so that the people of Delhi can get facilities," Mr Kejriwal said in his video message. The Chief Minister has also sent a letter to Lieutenant Governor, saying if the IAS officers did not end their "strike", the Delhi government would be forced to impose ESMA - a law to punish those who disrupt essential services.
The AAP government alleges that Delhi's IAS officers have not been attending meetings with ministers or picking up their calls since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.
Anil Baijal's office put out a statement ripping into the Chief Minister for a "dharna without reason" and accusing him of "threatening" the Lt Governor. The communique also denied Mr Kejriwal's accusation that the IAS officers are on a virtual strike. Mr Baijal laid the onus of re-establishing good relations with the officers on the AAP government, and alleged that his advice on this matter has been disregarded.
The IAS association has also denied the allegations as "unwarranted and baseless".
CommentsIn a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pointed out that the whitewashing conducted in Delhi schools during summers has not been done. Satyendra Jain tweeted to say that the IAS officers have also stopped 'construction of Mohalla clinics.
.@LtGovDelhi Sir. Read this. U r defending IAS strike by saying that they r working and r not on strike. What work r they doing sir? How can u defend their conduct? https://t.co/Zm5HppGCRq— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 12, 2018