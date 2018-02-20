Delhi Chief Secretary Alleges Assault At Arvind Kejriwal's Home By 2 MLAs

Mr Prakash reportedly went straight to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to complain about "misconduct and abuse" by the lawmakers, including Amanatullah Khan, a controversial politician who has been in trouble with the law in the past.
The IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers' association has called an emergency meeting to discuss a response to what they call the assault on a bureaucrat. The officers' body is reportedly demanding a police case against the Chief Minister and the two AAP lawmakers.
AAP's plan for the doorstep delivery of services was stalled recently by the Lieutenant Governor, who has been criticised by Mr Kejriwal and his ministers as an "agent" of the ruling BJP at the centre.