Delhi Chief Secretary Alleges Assault At Arvind Kejriwal's Home By 2 MLAs Anshu Prakash reportedly went straight to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to complain about "misconduct and abuse" by the lawmakers, including Amanatullah Khan.

Anshu Prakash reportedly went to the Lieutenant Governor's residence to complain about the incident. New Delhi: Delhi's top bureaucrat has alleged that he was manhandled and abused at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home by two lawmakers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) late last night. Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleges he was attacked in the presence of Mr Kejriwal after being summoned for discussions on the government's plan to deliver key services to citizens' doorsteps.



Delhi's top bureaucrat has alleged that he was manhandled and abused at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home by two lawmakers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) late last night. Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleges he was attacked in the presence of Mr Kejriwal after being summoned for discussions on the government's plan to deliver key services to citizens' doorsteps.Mr Prakash reportedly went straight to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to complain about "misconduct and abuse" by the lawmakers, including Amanatullah Khan, a controversial politician who has been in trouble with the law in the past.The IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers' association has called an emergency meeting to discuss a response to what they call the assault on a bureaucrat. The officers' body is reportedly demanding a police case against the Chief Minister and the two AAP lawmakers. Ties between AAP and Delhi bureaucrats have been strained in the backdrop of an incessant tussle over who controls the capital.AAP's plan for the doorstep delivery of services was stalled recently by the Lieutenant Governor, who has been criticised by Mr Kejriwal and his ministers as an "agent" of the ruling BJP at the centre.