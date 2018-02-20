Delhi Chief Secretary Alleges Assault, Chaos At Secretariat: LIVE Updates

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was manhandled by a two AAP law maker's at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home. The chief minister's office dismissed the accusation as "bizarre and baseless". The alleged incident took place last night in the presence of Mr Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Anshu Prakash was called by Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the issue of advertisements, which were not being released, an official said.However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed he had been called for a discussion on rations.
Here are the LIVE updates and reactions on Delhi Chief Secretary's allegations of assault:
Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Alleges Assault At Midnight Meet In Arvind Kejriwal's Home: 10 Points
Delhi's top bureaucrat has alleged that he was manhandled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers after being called to a meeting at midnight to discuss raising the government's ad spend. Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleges he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister, was "held by his collar" and abused. His glasses also broke, according to the IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers' association, which has demanded the arrest of the AAP lawmakers. As hundreds of officials protested outside the Delhi government's headquarters, AAP leader Ashish Khetan alleged that he had also been roughed up."
Speaking to reporters after meeting the Lt Governor, the IAS Officers' Association secretary Manisha Saxena said: "(Anshu Prakash) was called alone for the meeting at midnight. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and 10-12 MLAs were present."
Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma: Minister @ImranHussaain on his way to lodge a complaint at IP Estate police station; MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Ajay Dutt to lodge a complaint with SC/ST Commission against casteist comments against them
