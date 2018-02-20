Delhi Chief Secretary Alleges Assault, Chaos At Secretariat: LIVE Updates

Delhi's top bureaucrat has alleged that he was manhandled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers after being called to a meeting at midnight to discuss raising the government's ad spend. Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleges he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister, was "held by his collar" and abused. His glasses also broke, according to the IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers' association, which has demanded the arrest of the AAP lawmakers. As hundreds of officials protested outside the Delhi government's headquarters, AAP leader Ashish Khetan alleged that he had also been roughed up."