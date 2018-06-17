On Protests In Delhi , Shatrughan Sinha Offers BJP "Food For Thought"

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has supported Arvind Kejriwal's demand for full statehood in Delhi and says it must be fulfilled -- sooner the better

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: June 17, 2018 18:26 IST
Shatrughan Sinha has always praised Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance.

New Delhi:  Actor politician Shatrughan Sinha has issued a strong takedown of the BJP and its government in the Centre over the impasse between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor. The week-long, unprecedented sit-in protest has had most opposition parties rallying behind him.

Mr Sinha, who earlier declared support for Mr Kejriwal, today posted a series of tweets, which sounded a strong warning to the BJP, his party with which he has been at odds for long.

"Heavens wouldn't have fallen if you had allowed CMs of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka & AP to meet our popular & favorite CM Arvind Kejriwal. It's high time to realize that they are elected (& not selected) CMs by our people of India. This kind of blatant show of autocracy," read the first of the tweets.
  The last one ended with an appeal: "We appreciate & applaud Arvind's commitment, determination & image. Hope & pray that good sense prevails & administration/bureaucracy does not repeat this. People are getting the impression that the leaders have been blocked from meeting on ur instructions Sir. God bless.Jai Hind".

There has been speculation that Mr Sinha is on his way out of the BJP, given his regular criticism of the party. Last week, he attended an Iftaar hosted by opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of his longtime friend Lalu Yadav. In the process, he had skipped one by ally Nitish Kumar's party. As the irked BJP spoke of action against the a leader seen as rebelling, Mr Sinha told reporters that he would take a "decision" soon.

Mr Sinha has always praised the AAP chief and his model of governance. He has even called the AAP the "baap" (father) of all political parties.

About the statehood demand of Arvind Kejriwal, Mr Sinha tweeted last week that it was a demand of the BJP once too. "Full statehood for Delhi has been a very strong demand of BJP & now when Arvind is asking for it why this stiff opposition? Let's shed our arrogance/ego for the sake of Delhi and its people," he posted on Twitter.

Earlier this year, before the Delhi High Court restored membership of the AAP's 20 disqualified lawmakers, Mr Sinha had termed the Election Commission's recommendation for their debarment as "politics of vendetta".

