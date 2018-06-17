On Protests In Delhi , Shatrughan Sinha Offers BJP 'Food For Thought'

Mr Sinha, who earlier declared support for Mr Kejriwal, today posted a series of tweets, which sounded a strong warning to the BJP, his party with which he has been at odds for long.
"Heavens wouldn't have fallen if you had allowed CMs of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka & AP to meet our popular & favorite CM Arvind Kejriwal. It's high time to realize that they are elected (& not selected) CMs by our people of India. This kind of blatant show of autocracy," read the first of the tweets.
...despotism, autarchy & use of power by stopping the meet of elected CMs of states will only ridicule our party's image & give them tremendous sympathy of their followers. Just think of it & take it as "Food for Thought" - consider the genuine demand by Arvind Kejriwal...2>3— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018
The last one ended with an appeal: "We appreciate & applaud Arvind's commitment, determination & image. Hope & pray that good sense prevails & administration/bureaucracy does not repeat this. People are getting the impression that the leaders have been blocked from meeting on ur instructions Sir. God bless.Jai Hind".
The yours, theirs & ours demand of "Full statehood for Delhi" must be fulfilled in the larger interest of people of Delhi & Nation, sooner the better, before the deterioration of health of leaders (sitting on fast for 05 days) & voices/ demands/sympathy escalates....3>4— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018
There has been speculation that Mr Sinha is on his way out of the BJP, given his regular criticism of the party. Last week, he attended an Iftaar hosted by opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of his longtime friend Lalu Yadav. In the process, he had skipped one by ally Nitish Kumar's party. As the irked BJP spoke of action against the a leader seen as rebelling, Mr Sinha told reporters that he would take a "decision" soon.
Mr Sinha has always praised the AAP chief and his model of governance. He has even called the AAP the "baap" (father) of all political parties.
Earlier this year, before the Delhi High Court restored membership of the AAP's 20 disqualified lawmakers, Mr Sinha had termed the Election Commission's recommendation for their debarment as "politics of vendetta".