Actor Prakash Raj's Swipe At PM Modi, Support For Arvind Kejriwal

Most of Prakash Raj's tweets targeting the Karnataka BJP or PM Modi are accompanied by the -#justasking". New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness challenge video that sent the meme machines into hyperdrive, actor Prakash Raj asked if he could spare a moment to sort out the tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor.



The actor, one of the sharpest and most vocal critics of PM Modi and the ruling party, often takes to social media to express his views. Today, he came out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party chief, who has been sitting on a dharna at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's official home, demanding a meeting with him.



The chief minister along with three of his colleagues -- Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain -- went to meet the Mr Baijal seven days ago to discuss a host of issues, including the "strike" by IAS officers. They haven't left the guest room at the Lt Governor residence since.



On Twitter, 53-year-old Prakash Raj wrote, "Dear supreme leader.. we know u r busy with Fitbit challenge..yoga n exercise..can u spare a minute and take a deep breath.. look around ...and instruct bureaucrats to work with Chief Minister Kejriwal...(who is actually doing a good job ) and exercise your duty too..#justasking."



Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, too, backed Mr Kejriwal on Twitter yesterday. Calling him a "gentleman politician", he urged, "Let's shed our arrogance/ego for the sake of Delhi and its people & work for a cause.....or else the famous song of yester years in the great & late Manmohan Desai's film "Roti" may come true - "Ye public hai sab janti hai". Lets address their genuine grievances before it's too late Sir. Sooner the better. Jai Hind!"



Most of Prakash Raj's tweets targeting the Karnataka BJP or PM Modi are accompanied by the hashtag "justasking", which gradually took shape of a campaign. "It was a hashtag I started on social media when I started asking questions. I received great support from all over. I have succeeded in getting people with similar thoughts on the same platform," he said.



When asked if he, too, like actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, plans to enter politcs, Mr Raj said, he doesn't need be part of any political party to "stand by the citizens of the country".



"It's not important for people like me to join any political party. Also, I have no issues with actors coming to power as long as they give me hope and make me believe that they have something to offer to bring about a change that we need. And anyone who offers that, we will stand by them," he told NDTV.



