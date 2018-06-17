Ahead of AAP March, Cops Say No Permission, Lockdown In Heart Of Delhi

Five metro stations have been shut down by the Delhi police ahead of the AAP's march to PM's house.

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has planned a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house this afternoon after a week's impasse between the Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor. But stage has been set for a confrontation, with the Delhi Police claiming that the party has not sought permission for a march, and slapping prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in nearby residential areas. Mr Kejriwal, who has been camping out at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's house since last Monday in protest against what he has called the "strike" by Delhi's IAS officers, has repeatedly appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene.