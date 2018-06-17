Ahead of AAP March, Cops Say No Permission, Lockdown In Heart Of Delhi
Five metro stations have been shut down in Delhi and prohibitory orders imposed in residential areas near the route of the march by Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. The Delhi Chief Minister has been on a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's house.
Five metro stations have been shut down by the Delhi police ahead of the AAP's march to PM's house.
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has planned a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house this afternoon after a week's impasse between the Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor. But stage has been set for a confrontation, with the Delhi Police claiming that the party has not sought permission for a march, and slapping prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in nearby residential areas. Mr Kejriwal, who has been camping out at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's house since last Monday in protest against what he has called the "strike" by Delhi's IAS officers, has repeatedly appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
"The New Delhi district has not received any permission of an AAP protest. Protest marches are banned in residential areas. Section 144 has already been imposed," said senior police officer Madhur Verma.
The officer said they have mobilised "outside forces" and exits of several metro stations -- Patel Chowk, Udgyog Bhavan, Central Secretariat, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg -- have been shut.
AAP is equally determined to hold the march, which they plan to begin at 4 pm from Mandi House.
Senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury has said he would join the march to show solidarity with Mr Kejriwal's demands, which has been backed by almost all opposition parties, except the Congress.
Appeals from intervention have also come from the Chief Ministers of Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Today, the four Chief Ministers, who are in Delhi to attend a key policy meeting of Niti Aayog, appealed to PM Modi to step in.
At the Niti Aayog meeting, PM Modi invoked "Team India" and said "the Governing Council has approached complex issues of governance... in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism".
The IAS association also plans to address the media this afternoon. The organization has admitted to skipping meetings with ministers, claiming they are apprehensive of attacks and citing the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.
The Chief Minister has accused the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of backing what he called a "strike" by the IAS officers. His government says work has been suffering for the last four months since the IAs officers won't meet ministers or attend their phone calls. In his tweets, Mr Kejriwal has dared PM Modi to continue the work of the Central government even for a day in this fashion.
Over the last week, no one has been allowed to meet Mr Kejriwal or his ministers. The visitors who were turned back at the Lieutenant Governor's house includes the families of the minsters, their partymen, four chief ministers and political leaders including Yashwant Sinha. AAP has asked the Lieutenant Governor to clarify if the protesters are under arrest.
The sit-in by Arvind Kejriwal has become the latest rallying point for opposition parties which, enthused by the recent successes in by-elections in many states, are relishing the idea of a united front against the BJP ahead of 2019 general elections.