Retired IAS Officer Summoned For Questioning In Alleged Andhra Liquor Scam

A retired IAS officer, Dr Rajat Bhargava, who held key positions including Special Chief Secretary for Excise, Industries, and Finance, has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged liquor scam during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.

The former officer has been directed to appear for questioning at the SIT office in Vijayawada on Friday.

This development marks a significant turn in the ongoing investigation into alleged large-scale irregularities in liquor procurement, distribution, and pricing under the previous government.

Sources within the SIT indicate that Dr Bhargava's name surfaced during the scrutiny of official correspondence, files, and policy clearances, which are now under intense examination for facilitating an alleged liquor monopoly and causing substantial losses to the state exchequer.

Investigators intend to question Dr Bhargava regarding specific government orders, administrative clearances, and his alleged role in enabling preferential treatment for certain private liquor syndicates. It is suspected that the previous regime fostered a monopoly in the liquor business, leading to artificial price inflation, restricted brand access, and suspected kickbacks involving bureaucrats and political figures.

The SIT's probe has reportedly uncovered that Dr Bhargava, despite being a senior bureaucrat, may have overlooked widespread irregularities and the unchecked influence of Raj Kesireddy (A-1), the primary accused in the scam, who is believed to have effectively controlled the Excise Department. Allegations also include that distilleries without valid licences were granted supply contracts without proper objections from Dr Bhargava.

Furthermore, the SIT is investigating the unauthorised appointment of a woman named Anusha to the MIS (Management Information System) division, who allegedly relayed daily liquor sales data to facilitate kickback collection, with questions raised about why Dr Bhargava did not intervene despite being aware of the misuse.

This is not the first instance of high-ranking officials coming under the SIT's scrutiny in this multi-crore scam, which reportedly involved kickbacks amounting to nearly Rs 3,500 crore siphoned off over five years. The investigation, which has already seen the questioning of former excise staff and senior officials, is expected to widen further as more layers of the alleged scam unravel.