Parts Of Delhi Receive Heavy Rain; Minimum Temperature Settles At 27 Degrees

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

Waterlogging has also been reported in several parts in Delhi.

An 'orange' alert has also been issued in the city by the weather department.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city during the day, according to the weather department.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am on Thursday stood at 114 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.