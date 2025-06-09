UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result Likely Soon: Here's Where And How To Check

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. UPSC is set to announce the CSE Prelims 2025 results, likely this week. The exam was conducted on May 25, with results typically declared within two weeks. Candidates should regularly check the official UPSC website for updates on results.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2025 results soon, possibly this week, based on previous years' trends.

The exam was held on May 25, and the results are generally declared within two weeks. While an official confirmation is still awaited, candidates are advised to stay alert and regularly check the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Once the result is released, it will be available as a PDF file listing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage - the Mains examination. Candidates can use Ctrl+F to search their roll number in the list.

How To Check UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 Result

Step 1. Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the "What's New" or "Examination" section

Step 3. Look for the link titled "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result"

Step 4. Click to open or download the result PDF

Step 5. Search for your roll number in the file

This year, the application process introduced the One-Time Registration (OTR) system. Candidates were required to create an OTR profile once, which will remain valid for all future UPSC exams. Those who already had an OTR could directly proceed to fill out the CSE application form.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Exam Pattern

The Prelims serves as a screening test for the UPSC CSE, comprising two objective-type papers:

General Studies Paper I

CSAT (Paper II)

Both papers carry multiple-choice questions, adding up to a total of 400 marks. The CSAT paper is qualifying, and candidates must score at least 33% in it. For General Studies Paper I, the cut-off is determined by UPSC and used to shortlist candidates for the Mains.



What Happens After the Prelims Result?

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be invited to fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) in order to appear for the Mains examination. UPSC will soon release further guidelines regarding the DAF-I submission process, deadlines, and required documents once the result is published.