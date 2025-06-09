JoSAA Counselling 2025: First Mock Seat Allocation To Be Out Today At 2 PM

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to release the first mock seat allocation for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today at 2 pm on its official website, josaa.nic.in.

This provisional allocation is based on the choices filled in by candidates who have registered using their JEE Main or JEE Advanced 2025 scores.

Mock seat allocation helps candidates understand their possible allotment based on their preferences and current cut-offs, allowing them to refine their choices before the final locking process. Today's mock seat allocation will reflect the preferences submitted by candidates up to 8 pm on June 8, 2025. A second mock seat allocation will be released later, on June 11, based on choices submitted until 5 pm on June 10.

The final date to lock choices is June 12, 2025, by 5 pm, after which the system will automatically lock the submitted preferences. Candidates must also complete the pre-payment of the seat acceptance fee by this deadline.

JoSAA Counselling is a multi-step process that includes registration, choice filling and locking, mock seat allocations, final seat allotment, acceptance of seats, and document verification. It facilitates admissions into more than 100 premier technical institutions, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs.

Students are advised to prioritise only the institutes and academic programs they are genuinely interested in. The choices once locked (either manually or by the system) will determine the final seat allotment.

To complete the admission process, candidates must keep the required documents ready. These include Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, JEE admit cards, category or PwD certificates (if applicable), medical certificates, bank details, and passport or OCI/PIO documents for international candidates.

For seat confirmation, candidates will have to pay a partial admission fee. The fee is Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates and Rs 45,000 for General, OBC-NCL, and GEN-EWS categories.

Aspiring students should keep track of the official website for updates and make sure to complete all steps within the deadlines to ensure a smooth admission process.