<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Movie Is Nearing The Rs 90 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is hitting all the right notes at the box office. In just three days of its release, the comedy thriller is slowly inching closer to the Rs 90 crore-mark. On Day 3, the Tarun Mansukhani directorial minted Rs 32 crore, according to the “rough data” provided by trade website Sacnilk. With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 87 crore.

Housefull 5 had an overall 39.52% Hindi occupancy on Sunday (June 8), the report stated. Breaking down the occupancy data: morning shows recorded 17.72% occupancy, afternoon shows saw 48.80% occupancy, evening shows peaked at 54.77% occupancy, and night shows occupancy stood at 36.78%.

Released on June 6, Housefull 5 is a star-studded project. The movie is a thriller comedy and features Akshay Kumar as Julius, Abhishek Bachchan as Jalbhushan and Riteish Deshmukh as Jalabuddin in the lead. Jacqueline Fernandez as Sasikala, Sonam Bajwa as Zara, and Nargis Fakhri as Kaanchi feature as the female leads.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is the fifth chapter in the popular comedy film franchise which began in 2010.

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade also round out the cast of the new movie.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X to share the day 2 box office figures for Housefull 5.

He wrote, "SMASHING SATURDAY... #Housefull5 lives up to its title, registering #Housefull shows across a majority of screens on Saturday... The Saturday jump was very much on the cards and the #EidAlAdha holiday further boosted its business."

"The solid growth on Saturday, coupled with a flying start on Sunday, indicates one key fact – audience approval is loud and clear... Most importantly, the #Housefull franchise continues to be critic-proof – no amount of negativity or trolling has impacted its #Boxoffice," the trade analyst added.

Taran Adarsh said Housefull 5 is expected to post another strong day on Sunday, "pushing its opening weekend total to Rs 90 cr [+/-] – an excellent result by all standards. #Housefull5 [Week 1] Fri 24.35 cr, Sat 32.38 cr. Total: Rs 56.73 cr."

Housefull 5 has been released in two alternate endings, titled Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.

