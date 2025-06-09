Russia Fired 479 Drones At Ukraine Overnight, 20 Missiles

Russia fired a record 479 drones at Ukraine in an overnight aerial barrage, Kyiv's air force said on Monday, the latest massive attack as Moscow rejects calls for a ceasefire.

The Ukrainian air force said that it shot down or intercepted 460 of the drones, as well as 19 out of 20 missiles fired by Russia overnight.

