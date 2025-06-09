Advertisement
Russia Fired 479 Drones At Ukraine Overnight, 20 Missiles

The Ukrainian air force said that it shot down or intercepted 460 of the drones, as well as 19 out of 20 missiles fired by Russia overnight.

Read Time: 1 min
Ukraine:

Russia fired a record 479 drones at Ukraine in an overnight aerial barrage, Kyiv's air force said on Monday, the latest massive attack as Moscow rejects calls for a ceasefire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

