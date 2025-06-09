Explosion On Singapore-Flagged Ship Off Kerala Coast, Navy Responds

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An explosion occurred on the MV Wan Hai 503 container ship off Kerala's coast. The incident was reported around 10:30 am by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai. The vessel is 270 meters long and was en route from Colombo to Mumbai, expected June 10.

An explosion was reported on board the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503 off the coast of Kerala on Monday morning, a Defence PRO said. The underdeck blast was first reported at around 10.30 am by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai to their counterparts in Kochi.

The 270-metre-long vessel, with a draught of 12.5 metres, had left Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai, expected to arrive on June 10.

#Update

Of the 22 crew, 18 crew have abandoned the ship on boat.

Crew being rescued by CG and IN assets.

Vessel is presently on fire and adrift.@indiannavy @IndiaCoastGuard @IN_HQSNC @IN_WNC pic.twitter.com/5Uqskt0iHJ — PRO Defence Kochi (@DefencePROkochi) June 9, 2025

"On 09 Jun 25, at about 1030 h, MOC (Koc) received an information from MOC (Mbi) about a reported underdeck explosion onboard MV Wan Hai 503. The vessel is a Singapore Flag Container ship, 270 m long and draught 12.5m with LPC Colombo," the PRO said in a communication.

He said in response, the Indian Navy diverted INS Surat, which had been scheduled to dock in Kochi, to provide immediate assistance.

The Western Naval Command redirected the vessel at 11 am, the PRO said.

In an update, the PRO said, "Of the 22 crew, 18 crew have abandoned the ship on boat. Crew being rescued by CG and IN assets. Vessel is presently on fire and adrift."

A Navy Dornier aircraft sortie is also being planned from the naval air station INS Garuda in Kochi to assess the situation and coordinate support.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)