Techie Stabs Girlfriend To Death At Hotel Room In Bengaluru: Cops

A woman was stabbed to death by her alleged lover in a Bengaluru hotel room. The incident occurred late Friday night but came to light only two days later.

The victim has been identified as Harini, 36. And, the accused, a 25-year-old techie, Yashas. Both were residents of Kengeri, a western suburb in Bengaluru.

The murder took place in an OYO hotel room in Poorna Prajna Layout, where Harini was stabbed to death with a knife.

A case has been registered at the Subramanyapura Police Station and the investigation is underway.