Bengaluru Man Beheads Wife Over Alleged Affair, Carries Her Head To Cops

A 28-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and carried her severed head to the police station in Bengaluru's Anekal area. The accused, identified as Shankar, murdered his 26-year-old wife, Manasa, following a heated confrontation over her alleged extramarital affair.

According to police sources, Shankar and Manasa were a married couple. Some time ago, they moved into a rented house in Heelalige village. On the night of June 3, Shankar left for work, informing Manasa he would return the next morning. However, he returned home unexpectedly late that night after finishing work early, only to allegedly find Manasa with another man. A fight ensued and Manasa is said to have moved out of the house.

In the days that followed, Manasa allegedly returned to the house multiple times and harassed Shankar. On the night before the murder, she reportedly came to the house again and created a scene, which is believed to have pushed Shankar over the edge.

Angered by the repeated harassment, Shankar allegedly beheaded Manasa and then travelled to the Suryanagar police station with her severed head, where he surrendered to the authorities.

"The couple fought last night. During the fight, the husband beat up his wife, Manasa, and killed her in gruesome fashion. He decapitated her and then brought it to the police station and confessed to the crime. We have now registered a murder case against him. She allegedly had a relationship, which he learnt when he left for work sometime last week and returned earlier than planned. The couple even have a child, they have been fighting over this incident since last week. Yesterday again, when they fought over the issue, it ended up in her murder and decapitation," said CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru rural.

Police personnel from the Suryanagar station rushed to the crime scene and launched an investigation. Shankar has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Further inquiries are ongoing.