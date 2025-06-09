NEET UG 2025 Result Expected Soon: Top 5 High-Paying Alternatives To MBBS For Students

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates can download the result by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

How To Download NEET UG 2025 Result

Step 1. Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "NEET (UG) 2025 Result" link

Step 3. Log in using your credentials

Step 4. View and download the result PDF

Step 5. Take a hard copy of the result for future use

Candidates are advised to check the official site regularly for the latest updates regarding the results. However, with increasing competition and high NEET cut-offs, not all students secure MBBS seats. Fortunately, there are several high-paying and rewarding career paths beyond MBBS for students from the Science stream.

Here are five promising alternatives:

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Some promising alternatives include BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), a 5-year course that leads to careers as dentists or oral surgeons.

BAMS (Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)

Another option is BAMS (Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), a 5.5-year course that can lead to careers as Ayurvedic doctors or wellness consultants.

BHMS (Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery)

BHMS (Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) is another 5.5-year course that can lead to careers as homeopathic physicians or roles in the pharma sector.

B.VSc (Veterinary Science)

Students can also consider B.VSc (Veterinary Science), a 5-year course that leads to careers as veterinary doctors or animal care specialists.

Biomedical Engineering / Biotechnology

Biomedical Engineering or Biotechnology, a 4-year course, can lead to careers in research and healthcare innovation, with admission through engineering entrance exams.

Beyond these options, students can also explore other courses like Nursing, Optometry, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Clinical Psychology, Radiology Technology, Forensic Science, and Medical Lab Technology. Additionally, NEET scores will be accepted for BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences courses, providing more opportunities for students.