NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule Released: Check Important Dates, Exam City Selection Details

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised schedule for the NEET PG 2025 examination. As per the latest update, the exam will be conducted in a single shift on August 3, 2025, following the approval of the Supreme Court of India.

To accommodate all candidates in one shift, more exam cities will be added. All applicants must reselect their preferred exam city, regardless of their earlier selection. The application window to choose the exam city will open on June 13, 2025 (3 pm) and close on June 17, 2025 (11:55 pm).

NEET PG 2025: Important Dates

Exam City Selection Window: June 13 to June 17

Edit Window: June 20 to June 22

City Intimation Release: July 21, 2025

Admit Card Release: July 31, 2025

Exam Date: August 3, 2025 (9 am to 12:30 pm)

Result Announcement: By September 3, 2025

Exam City Selection: Important Instructions

Candidates will only see cities with available seats during selection.

Exam city preference will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If your preferred city or state is full, you may choose "others". NBEMS will try to allocate a nearby centre based on your correspondence address.

NBEMS holds the right to add or remove cities due to logistical or administrative issues.

How To Download NEET PG 2025: City Intimation Slip

Visit the official NBEMS website: nbe.edu.in

Click on "NEET-PG 2025" under the Entrance Examination section

Select "Test City Intimation Slip 2025"

Enter your login credentials

Click "Submit"

Download and print the slip for reference

The exact exam venue will be mentioned on the admit card, which will be available from July 31, 2025. Candidates are responsible for their own travel and lodging arrangements.

For further details or queries, candidates may contact the NBEMS Helpline at +91-7996165333 (9:30 am to 6 pm) or visit the NBEMS Communication Portal.