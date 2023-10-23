Video: Portion Of Foot Over Bridge Collapses In Delhi, No One Hurt

"The truck driver, identified as Neeraj Kumar (28), could not assess the height of the foot over-bridge."

A foot over-bridge partially collapsed in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area after being hit by a crane being transported on a carriage truck, police said on Monday. No one was injured in the incident.

The mishap occurred late Sunday night when the truck was transporting the crane from the Akshardham Temple area to Burari, they said.

#WATCH | Delhi: A part of a foot-over bridge collapsed last night at Laxmi Nagar, Lalita Park Bus Stand pic.twitter.com/f56wpvdXWy — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

A police officer said when the truck reached Pusta Road near Lalita Park, a part of the crane hit the foot over-bridge, causing it to collapse partially.

"The truck driver, identified as Neeraj Kumar (28), could not assess the height of the foot over-bridge. Thankfully, neither was anyone on the bridge nor below it," he said.

The truck dragged the collapsed portion of the over-bridge on for a few metres before coming to a halt, the officer added.

Police said a case under sections of negligence and rash driving was registered against the truck driver, who was held at the spot.

