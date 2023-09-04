Video: Auto Driver Rides On Foot Over Bridge To Escape Traffic In Delhi, Arrested

The incident took place at the Hamdard Nagar Red Light Sangam Vihar Traffic Circle.

In a daring stunt, an auto-rickshaw driver drove his three-wheeler on a crowded foot over bridge to escape traffic jam in New Delhi. The incident took place at the Hamdard Nagar Red Light Sangam Vihar Traffic Circle.

Notably, the autorickshaw driver was stuck in traffic on the road below the foot-over bridge. In an attempt to evade traffic, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Munna, first took a steep turn, got the auto on a footpath, and then jumped it onto the stairs of the foot-over bridge.

As seen in the video, the autorickshaw was empty when the driver drove it over the bridge. However, another man was seen jumping inside the vehicle after helping the driver navigate the vehicle onto the stairs.

Meanwhile, pedestrians on the bridge, stunned by the act, made way for it to pass.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Delhi police seized the auto and arrested the 25-year-old driver, who is a resident of Sangam Vihar. The person who assisted him and jumped inside the auto has also been arrested.

He has been identified as Amit, also a resident of Sangam Vihar.