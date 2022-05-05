'Rein In Atishi' For Lying About Bulldozing Temples: Hardeep Puri Asks Arvind Kejriwal

Hardeep Singh Pur said Atishi does not appear to be aware of her own government's actions.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday launched a scathing attack on AAP MLA Atishi for spreading "lies" that the Centre and its agencies are on the verge of "bulldozing temples" in Delhi, asking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to restrain her, failing which he would address a press conference to set the record straight.

On Tuesday, Atishi had alleged that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sent "demolition notices" to four temples in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, warning that people of Delhi would not "tolerate" such "goondagardi (hooliganism)" of the BJP.

Taking to Twitter to respond strongly, Mr Puri said that the MLA does not appear to be aware of her own AAP government's actions as she manufactures a "fake narrative".

"Lies succeed in travelling halfway round the world before the truth is able to get up & tie its shoelaces. Recently AAP leader Atishi Ji absurdly suggested that Centre & its agencies were on the verge of bulldozing temples!," the Union housing and urban affairs minister tweeted.

In another tweet, Mr Puri asked Atishi to educate herself, saying that the Religious Committee which takes decisions on such matters is under the Delhi government .

The minister said that land owning agencies only determine if government land is being encroached upon, adding that even that is not final- there are systemic mechanisms in place.

"The Religious Committee under a senior official of Delhi Govt, has already met twice on 26 & 29 April. A joint inspection was carried out on 27 April under its directions. The MLA does not appear to be aware of her own (Delhi) Govt's actions as she manufactures a fake narrative," he alleged.

"Being her mother's former colleague in the DU teaching faculty, I initially avoided refuting Atishi Ji publicly. When I remonstrated & suggested restraint to her senior, I was told it was just a bit of ‘Rajniti.' But she again repeated the absurdity yesterday," he also tweeted.

He said that a lie will remain a lie no matter how many times it is repeated.

"...So if Atishi Ji continues to falsify the narrative further, the Hon'ble Delhi CM should rein in the MLA, failing which I will address a press conference to set the record straight," he said.

He also said that AAP leaders must know that urban rejuvenation is a serious subject, adding that efforts to make Delhi a world class capital will need saner views, not such ill-informed fake narratives and politics. They should get their facts right to avoid such embarrassment.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi had alleged that the BJP-led Central government has served notices for demolition of these four temples without following the "due process" for execution of such an action.

"For the past several days, the BJP is playing bulldozer politics in Delhi. Its leaders and councillors are threatening people of running bulldozer on their houses and shops if they do not pay money to them," she had alleged.

"The BJP's hooliganism, extortion and bulldozer politics have now reached the doors of temples in Delhi," she had said.

The AAP leader also showed copies of the Union ministry's notices which she claimed were pasted by the authorities at the entrance of three of the four temples -- Prachin Shiv Mandir, Sai Mandir in H Block, and Shani Mandir in J Block, in the Sarojini Nagar area.

