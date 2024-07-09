Truck Driver, Helper Steal Cashew Worth Rs 48 Lakh In Delhi, Arrested

The accused confessed and said they wanted to earn easy money, said police (Representational)

A truck driver and his helper have been arrested here for allegedly stealing around 6,000 kilograms of cashew kernels worth Rs 48 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as truck driver Mohammad Sabir (24) and his helper Mohammad Faizan (32), they said.

The police said the complainant Alok Bhatia on July 7 reported that he had booked a lorry to pick up 6,000 kg of cashew kernels worth Rs 48 lakh from a plant located at Lawrence Road which was supposed to be delivered to Haldiram Marketing Private Limited in Badarpur.

"The goods were loaded into the truck, however, the driver and the cleaner did not reach the spot and even turned off their mobile phones," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Sandhya Swamy said.

Based on Alok Bhatia's complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up, Swamy said.

Analysing CCTV footage of the route taken by the accused, the police traced the duo and arrested them from the Adarsh Nagar area, the additional DCP said.

"The truck booked for delivery was also recovered from near the Adarsh Nagar metro station," she said.

"During interrogation, they (accused) confessed their involvement. They committed the crime to earn easy money. Cashew kernels weighing 5,910 kgs amounting to Rs 48 lakh were recovered from different places in Delhi," said the police officer, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

