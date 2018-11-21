Top Court Order On Contempt Proceedings Against Manoj Tiwari On Thursday

Manoj Tiwari had said he had broken the seal of a building as a "symbolic protest".

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday, its order on contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal of a premises, sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur had on October 30, reserved its order after hearing arguments in the matter during which Mr Tiwari had accused the court-mandated monitoring committee of "terrorising" people of Delhi.

The panel, however, had claimed that he was trying to make the court a "political battleground".

The top court had issued contempt notice against Mr Tiwari after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises.

Mr Tiwari had claimed that monitoring committee has exceeded its jurisdiction and conducted sealing drive in unauthorised colonies that were protected under the law.

His counsel had said a mob had gathered at the spot and if Mr Tiwari would not have broken the seal in "token protest", anything could have happened there. He had also argued that there was no violation of the top court order in the matter, as projected by the committee.

The top court had earlier ordered restoration of its 2006 monitoring committee to identify and seal unauthorised structures in Delhi.