Stuck In Flight At Delhi Airport For 3 Hours, Ram Madhav Tweets This...

Ram Madhav was stuck in his aircraft for 3 hours at Delhi aiport on January 3.

BJP leader Ram Madhav was among the troubled passengers who faced delay in flight departure at Delhi airport today. Thick fog paralysed operations of flights from 7:30 am to 9:30 am this morning. Eight flights were also diverted during this time due to pilot non-compliance. While the departure of flights resumed after two hours, the passengers faced snags till afternoon.

Mr Madhav, who was stuck in his aircraft for 3 hours, tweeted how fog crippled air movement.

"CAT3 etc notwithstanding, stuck in d aircraft for last 3 Hrs at Delhi airport with absolutely no info. ATC too unable to tell when d flight wl get clearance. Fog in Delhi can cripple air movement at 12 noon. No technology can conquer nature," tweeted Mr Madhav from the aircraft.

The minimum visibility required for take-off is 125 metres. The Palam observatory recorded visibility at 50 metres at 8.30 am while at the Safdarjung observatory; it was recorded at 350 metres.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, shallow to moderate fog would continue to linger in the national capital today and tomorrow with minimum temperature in the range of four to five degree Celsius.