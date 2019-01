Departures at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport airport have been put on hold since 7:30 am due to heavy fog. Bad weather prevented the flights from taking off in the morning and three flights had to be diverted, news agency ANI reported.



Flight carrier Jet Airways also tweeted about the weather update, saying, "Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at #Delhi airport, our flights to and from Delhi have been affected."



(With Inputs From ANI)