Six-Year-Old Girl Raped In West Delhi, Accused Arrested

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a rickshaw-puller in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Monday, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

The incident took place on Monday morning, they said.

The accused, Arun Kumar Das, 26, from Bihar's Begusarai district, was arrested by the police patrolling staff, a senior police officer said.

The condition of the girl is stated to be out of danger, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, they said.

