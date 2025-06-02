Man Stabs, Strangles 18-Year-Old Friend, Tries To Burn Body In Delhi

An 18-year-old woman was killed by a male friend, who also tried to burn her body, in Delhi on Sunday. The woman had left home in the morning to attend classes at the Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL). When she didn't return by noon, her mother called her. The student told her mother that she would be back soon.

"She had last informed her mother around noon that she would be back soon. When she failed to return, her family began searching for her," a police officer said.

Her family then received a call from the father of the woman's male friend, Arshkrit Singh, informing them that his son was attacked with a knife at Sanjay Van in south Delhi's Mehrauli and that he was admitted to a hospital in Pitampura.

Her parents then went to Sanjay Van to look for their daughter, but couldn't find her.

They alleged that Arshkrit Singh, who had altercations with their daughter in past, may have kidnapped her. Based on their complaint, a missing report was registered at the Mehrauli police station.

Friend's Confession

During the investigation, several CCTV footage were collected and meticulously examined and Mr Singh was detained for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to killing the woman.

Mr Singh - a student at SOL - disclosed that he had called the victim on the pretext of meeting in Sanjay Van and took her to a secluded place where he killed her by stabbing and strangulation. After killing her, the 18-year-old tried to burn the body, police said. Her charred body was found by the police today.

When he attacked the victim with a knife, he sustained minor injuries. After that, he fled the spot and went to the hospital for treatment.

A mobile crime team and forensic experts visited the crime scene and collected exhibits. Subsequently, the provisions for murder and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were added to the FIR.

Mr Singh has been arrested, and the weapon of offence was recovered at his instance, police said.

Police are probing the motive behind the crime.