Plea Moved In Delhi High Court Challenging New Pet Shop Rules

Plea moved in Delhi High Court challenging constitutionality of dog breeding (representational image)

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the constitutionality of the dog breeding and marketing rules, including mandatory registration, framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) for running a pet shop.

The petition, by an association of pet shop owners, was first filed in the Supreme Court which had directed it to approach the high court.

The Pet Lovers Association, in its plea, has sought directions from the court to declare as illegal and ultra vires the Constitution the rules which has made having a licence or registration mandatory to run a pet shop.

Prior to the rules, there was no need for a licence or registration to run a pet shop.

The other requirements under the new rules include monthly visits to the veterinarian, keeping records of an animal's source and selling the animal stock within three months from date of display.

The association has sought quashing of the rules, claiming that they are vague and contradictory to each other.

