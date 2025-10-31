PM Modi Hails Demonstrations By Indigenous Dogs At Rashtriya Ekta Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the demonstrations by indigenous dog breeds during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day) celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Friday.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a video of the demonstrations by the indigenous dog breeds and wrote, "Among the most admired parts of the Ekta Parade were the demonstrations by indigenous dog breeds."

In the video, the dogs can be seen completing obstacles like jumping over long walls and climbing across thin rope ladders.

Among the most admired parts of the Ekta Parade were the demonstrations by indigenous dog breeds. pic.twitter.com/jGv0CTSrO5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2025

PM Modi praised the BSF and CRPF for including more indigenous dogs during his 'Mann ki Baat' segment on Sunday. He said, "I had requested the forces to embrace indigenous breeds as they are better adapted to Indian conditions. I am happy to share that our security agencies have made commendable efforts in this direction."

According to ANI, 150 of the native dog breeds have been deployed across multiple operational areas, including the western and eastern borders.

PM Modi also talked about the training of breeds like Rampur Hound from UP and Mudhol Hound from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

PM Modi on Friday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister. The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel has been celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 since 2014.