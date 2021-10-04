On CCTV, Man Slits Woman's Throat Outside Shop In Delhi

The woman has been identified as Vibha, 30, and the accused as Deepak

A woman was murdered in a crowded Delhi lane by a man who slit her throat after a brief quarrel last night. The chilling murder in Delhi's Dwarka area was caught on CCTV camera of one of the shops.

In the video, the man is seen approaching the woman with a bag in his hand. The woman, standing on the sidewalk outside a shop, tries to drive him away with a stick-like object. The accused then calmly puts the bag down and reaches inside the bag. Seconds later he slit the woman's throat and runs away. The locals are also seen chasing the accused as he disappears into a bylane.

The accused was beaten up by the locals and later admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with severe injuries, the police said.

The woman has been identified as Vibha, 30, and the accused as Deepak. Vibha, who ran a small vegetable shop in the area with her husband, allegedly got in a quarrel with the accused, who was drunk, the police said. "As she tried to ward him off with a broom and some stones, the accused took the weapon from his bag and attacked her," the police said. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, they added.

The police were attacked and their vehicle damaged when they reached the spot and tried to save the accused from the locals, the police said. The police have arrested five people in the case for obstructing government work and damaging a police vehicle. The accused will be arrested once he is discharged, they said.