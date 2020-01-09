CISF Seizes Rs 25 Lakh From Delhi Metro Passenger

The passenger and the recovered Rs 25 lakh were handed over to Income Tax officials.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized Rs 25 lakh in cash from a passenger's hand baggage, at the Okhla Vihar Metro Station in Delhi, on Thursday.

During the baggage X-ray screening, the CISF personnel noticed the cash in the hand baggage of a passenger, identified as Arjun Kumar,(25) resident of Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

According to Hemendra Singh, Assistant Inspector General CISF, Arjun Kumar had revealed that he was working in a courier service agency located in Chandni Chowk, and that the amount had been collected from a businessman in Nehru Place.

Following preliminary inquiries, the passenger and the recovered Rs 25 lakh were handed over to the Income Tax officials for further action in the matter.