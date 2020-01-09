CISF Seizes Rs 25 Lakh From Delhi Metro Passenger

During the baggage X-ray screening, the CISF personnel noticed the cash in the hand baggage of a passenger at the Okhla Vihar Metro Station in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized Rs 25 lakh in cash from a passenger's hand baggage, at the Okhla Vihar Metro Station in Delhi, on Thursday.

During the baggage X-ray screening, the CISF personnel noticed the cash in the hand baggage of a passenger, identified as Arjun Kumar,(25) resident of Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

According to Hemendra Singh, Assistant Inspector General CISF, Arjun Kumar had revealed that he was working in a courier service agency located in Chandni Chowk, and that the amount had been collected from a businessman in Nehru Place.

Following preliminary inquiries, the passenger and the recovered Rs 25 lakh were handed over to the Income Tax officials for further action in the matter.

