Man Who Allegedly Set 18 Vehicles On Fire Arrested In Delhi

Vijay Shukla allegedly destroyed 14 two-wheelers and four cars (Representational)

Delhi police has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly setting ablaze 18 vehicles in south Delhi's Madangir Village, police said Thursday.

The accused was identified as Vijay Shukla and a country-made pistol and some matchboxes were found from his possession, a senior police officer said.

In a video of the incident which had gone viral, a man was seen setting fire to the vehicles after opening the fuel pipe of the motorcycles.

Petrol overflowed from the tanks of six motorcycles after which they were set on fire by a match stick. The cars parked nearby also caught fire, the officer said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information of the incident at around 3.05 am Tuesday and doused the flames.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the man and subsequently, he was arrested, police said.

The accused was in an inebriated state when the incident took place, they said, adding that four cars and 14 motorcycles were set ablaze.

Among the burnt vehicles, eight two-wheelers and two cars were completely gutted, while six motorcycles and two cars were affected partially.

