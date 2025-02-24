Bengaluru Man Goes To Ex-Girlfriend's House, Sets Their Vehicles On Fire

In an act of vengeance, a man set two cars and a bike on fire at the Bengaluru apartment where his ex-girlfriend lived on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Subrahmanyapura police station area in South Bengaluru.

The police have identified the accused as Rahul, who has a criminal past. He also goes by the name ‘Star' Rahul and faces over a dozen cases, including for attempt to murder and drug peddling. Reports suggest he was also shot at while trying to flee cops in 2022.

A little past midnight, which marked a Sunday, Rahul and one of his associates rode to his ex-girlfriend's father's house on motorcycles. Outside the apartment, he screamed at the man and blamed him for convincing his daughter to cut ties with him.

On not finding anyone there, he went to the parking lot and set his son's bike on fire.

From there, he went straight to another apartment in Arehalli, where his ex-girlfriend lived with her mother. He went to the building's basement and set another car - belonging to her mother - on fire while another vehicle parked nearby was also damaged.

Rahul even attacked a security guard when he tried to intervene and escaped.

Three police cases have been filed against him and a search is on.