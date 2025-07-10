Outrage After Instagram Account Posts Videos Of Bengaluru Women Without Consent

A young girl has taken to Instagram to flag concerns over an account that has been posting reels of women without their consent as they walk on Church Street and other parts of Bengaluru.

The girl has claimed that she was filmed without consent, and despite her requests to bring down the post and even reporting the account, nothing has changed.

She claimed that she has been receiving vulgar messages from people due to the reel.

The page called has several videos of women as they are walking on the road, and most women seem surprised as the cameras are pointed at them. Several other videos seem to have been captured when they were unaware.

"This person walks around Church Street pretending to film the 'chaos' - but in reality, all they do is follow women and record them without their consent. It happened to me. And I'm sure many others have no idea they've been filmed too. Just because my account is public doesn't mean I consent to be filmed publicly. That is not how consent works. And this is not how you earn views or build engagement on Instagram. I genuinely hope this person gets caught. Tagging @blrcitypolice @cybercrimecid and sharing this in the hope that it reaches the right people. Please help me get this taken down. I am not able to mention or tag the account since I've reported the account but the account's username is in the video," a woman posted on Instagram.

The Bengaluru Police has not responded to the post yet.