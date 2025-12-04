Video: BMW Car Bursts Into Flames In Noida, Driver Has Narrow Escape

A moving BMW car burst into flames in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday. The driver was able to escape the vehicle in time, and no casualties were reported.

Police said the accident occurred on a main road in Noida Sector 91. The car was completely engulfed in flames within minutes.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the fire brigade and police arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Videos that have surfaced show the firefighters trying to douse the fire.

Police said it is not yet clear how the car caught fire. The driver, Naresh Kaushal, told police that smoke began to rise while the car was moving, after which he immediately stopped the vehicle and jumped out.