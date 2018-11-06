Drunk Man Flees After Allegedly Setting Fire To 18 Vehicles In Delhi

The drunk man completely destroyed 8 two-wheelers and two cars. (Representational)

Delhi police have filed a complaint a drunk man for allegedly setting 18 vehicles on fire in south Delhi's Madangir on Tuesday.

A video shows the man setting fire to the vehicles after opening the fuel pipe. Petrol overflowed from the tanks of six motorcycles and he set fire to each with a match. The cars parked nearby also caught fire, a senior police official said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information of the incident. The accused had already fled by then.

Among the burnt vehicles, eight two-wheelers and two cars were completely destroyed, while six motorcycles and two cars were burnt partially.

For more Delhi news, click here.