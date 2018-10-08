In Missing JNU Student Case, Court Allows CBI To File Closure Report

The court said if Najeeb Ahmed's mother wanted the status report of the probe, she would have to move the trial court.

Delhi | | Updated: October 08, 2018 11:05 IST
Najeeb Ahmed had gone missing in October 2016. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a closure report in the case related to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

The bench of justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said Najeeb Ahmed's mother, who had moved the court for a direction to the police to trace her son, could raise her grievances before the trial court where the report was filed.

Najeeb Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)  on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night. 

