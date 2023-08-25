G20 Summit: New Delhi Area To Be Out Of Bounds For 3 Days From Sept 7

Delhi traffic police has made elaborate arrangements for the G20 summit.

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for the upcoming G20 summit, which will held in the national capital for three days - 8-10 September. Special CP (Traffic) SS Yadav said that restrictions will be put in place in the New Delhi area, since the summit will be held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan under India's presidency. The restrictions will be put in place from the night of September 7 and remain in place till September 10, said Mr Yadav.

Those who live in the New Delhi area will be allowed to move freely, but those coming from other districts of Delhi, or tourists from other places, will have to show valid hotel bookings to enter the area.

The traffic police has also warned people to not visit markets in the New Delhi area on September 8, 9 and 10.

The Delhi Traffic Police will also keep cargo trucks out of Delhi for three days, said Mr Yadav. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways. But vehicles with permission or carrying important cargo will be allowed to enter the national capital, he added. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi.

However, there will be no restriction on vehicles deployed in emergency services and ambulances. It is important to note that Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Purana Qila Road will be closed for traffic. Further, except ambulances, no other vehicle - including DTC buses - will be allowed in the New Delhi area. All the malls and markets in the New Delhi area will remain shut.

People going to the airport or railways station between September 8 and 10 have been advised to leave early.

The traffic police has urged people to use Delhi Metro to travel, if important, on these three days. Services of Delhi Metro will remain functional, but stations in the New Delhi area, like Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House and Central Secretariat are expected to remain closed for three days.

The traffic police has also launched a virtual helpdesk in view of the G20 summit, which will inform users about the available transport services, ambulances and police service.

Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to attend the G20 Summit.

The delegates will reach India on September 9. A gala dinner is planned in their honour on that day, and the attendees will visit Rajghat on September 10.