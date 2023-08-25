G20 Summit: Delhi Police To Set Up Virtual Help Desk, Ambulance Aid Control Room

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it will set up a virtual help desk through its website as part of elaborate traffic arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surendra Singh Yadav said an advisory will soon be issued in this connection.

"As Indians, it is a matter of pride that we are hosting this summit. For us also, it is a matter of pride that we are providing police and traffic services for the heads of states and other dignitaries," mR Yadav said.

"We take it as a challenge. We have made elaborate arrangements and a detail traffic advisory has been prepared and it will be issued shortly," he added.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of states as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Mr Yadav mentioned that the Delhi Police will launch a virtual help desk through its website.

"The help desk will contain directions on how to avail of various services and have hustle-free movement. If you are availing of bus or taxi services or if your are going to the airport or railway station, it will contain detailed information of where services are available," Mr Yadav said.

The objective is to give detailed information on where regulations are in place in advance so that the people can plan their travel accordingly. The advisory will also be shared with MapmyIndia, Google Maps and other services so that they can configure it with their services during that time, the special commissioner added.

"The movement of heavy and medium goods vehicles will be controlled on September 8-10. However, there will be no impact on the movement of essential services. We will also set up a special ambulance assistance control room and issue a special helpline to facilitate the movement of ambulances," Mr Yadav said.

The senior officer added, "Our deployment will be in place at 20 traffic junctions where we believe there will be ambulance movement. Motorcycles will also be deployed for providing green corridors, if required." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a proposal to declare a public holiday on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit. All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will now remain closed during the three days.

All commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed on September 8-10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)